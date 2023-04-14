Karnataka polls: Two more disgruntled leaders quit BJP

M P Kumaraswamy, BJP MLA from Mudigere, and Haveri MLA Nehru Olekar on Thursday announced their resignation from the primary membership of the party after they were denied tickets

The BJP continued to face heat and resorted to fire-fighting following the announcement of 212 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in two lists, with disappointed aspirants raising a banner of revolt.

After a series of deliberations, the BJP on Tuesday announced its first list of 189 candidates and a second list of 23 on Wednesday night. With a total 224 seats in the Assembly, the party is yet to name contestants for 12 seats.

M P Kumaraswamy, BJP MLA from Mudigere, and Haveri MLA Nehru Olekar on Thursday announced their resignation from the primary membership of the party after they were denied tickets.

Three-time MLA Kumaraswamy said he will be submitting his resignation as legislator to the Assembly Speaker soon. “C T Ravi has ensured that I don’t get a ticket due to personal reasons, he has that strength now as national general secretary,” he said.

Olekar said, “About 1,000 supporters are resigning with me. We will be sending it (resignation letter) to the district president. I have got calls from other parties, including JD(S). I will decide after speaking to my supporters and voters.”

“Some aspirants and legislators have announced their resignation, a few have resigned. We are speaking to workers and leaders and things will be resolved by and large. I’m speaking to seniors (who are disgruntled), also our high command will be speaking to them. I’m confident things will be resolved,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The CM said candidates had been selected based on “survey reports” and that he would speak to Kumaraswamy and try to ensure that he remained in the party.

