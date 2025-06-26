The Ministry of Civil Aviation, through a press release on Thursday, has informed that The memory module data has been accessed from the front black box. The Ministry of Civil Aviation further highlighted that analysis of CVR and FDR of the crashed Air India plane is still underway.

Debris of AI plane crash at Ahmedabad. File Pic

Amid all the chaos that has been going on regarding the black box of the Air India plane crash, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, through a press release on Thursday, has informed that the memory module data has been accessed from the front black box.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation further highlighted that analysis of CVR and FDR of the crashed Air India plane is still underway.

The government on Thursday said a multidisciplinary team, headed by the chief of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), is probing the Ahmedabad plane crash, and data is being extracted from the black boxes of the aircraft.

While enlightening about the information on the data retrieval process of the black box, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said, “On the evening of 24 June 2025, the team led by DG AAIB with technical members from AAIB and NTSB began the data extraction process.”

“The Crash Protection Module (CPM) from the front black box was safely retrieved, and on June 25, 2025, the memory module was successfully accessed and its data downloaded at the AAIB Lab,” it added.

Status Report on recovery and examination of data from Black Boxes –Air India Flight AI-171



Status Report on recovery and examination of data from Black Boxes –Air India Flight AI-171

The Crash Protection Module (CPM) from the front black box was safely retrieved on June 24, and on 25 June, the memory module was successfully accessed and its data downloaded at the AAIB…

While the complete data retrieval process of the black box is still underway, authorities and the ministry emphasised that “the analysis of CVR and FDR data is underway. These efforts aim to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the accident and identify contributing factors to enhance aviation safety and prevent future occurrences.”

Informing about the recovery and the handling of the black box, the Ministry of Civil Aviation highlighted that both the Cockpit Voice Recorders (CVR) and Flight Data Recorders (FDR) were recovered just a day after the incident.

CVR was retrieved from a rooftop of the building at the crash site on June 13, 2025, and the other from the debris on June 16, 2025. Standard Operating Procedures were issued for their secure handling, storage, and transportation. The devices were kept under 24x7 police protection and CCTV surveillance in Ahmedabad, as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Ensuring that the entire data retrieval process of the black box is carried out effectively, authorities said that “All actions have been taken in full compliance with domestic laws and international obligations in a time-bound manner.”

Earlier on June 12, 2025, Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London Gatwick crashed into a medical hostel complex soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The plane crash at Ahmedabad killed over 270 people, including 241 people who were onboard the plane.

Following the unfortunate accident involving Air India Flight AI-171, the AAIB promptly initiated an investigation and constituted a multidisciplinary team on 13 June 2025, in line with prescribed norms, as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation.