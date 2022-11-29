AIIMS-Delhi hackers want a ransom of Rs 200 crore in crypto

The India Computer Emergency Response Team, Delhi police and representatives of the home ministry are investigating the ransomware attack

The AIIMS server has stored data of several VIPs, including former PMs and judges. File pic/AFP

Hackers have allegedly demanded an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, as its server remained out of order for the sixth day, official sources said on Monday.

It is feared that data of around 3-4 crore patients could have been compromised due to the breach detected Wednesday morning. Patient care services in emergency, outpatient, inpatient and laboratory wings are being managed manually as the server remained down, the sources said.

Also Read: HC asks L-G, Delhi govt to file response on DDCD vice chairman's plea against sealing office

The India Computer Emergency Response Team, Delhi police and representatives of the home ministry are investigating the ransomware attack. A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Delhi police on November 25.

Sources said internet services are blocked on computers. The AIIMS server has stored data of several VIPs, including former prime ministers, ministers, bureaucrats and judges. “The full sanitisation of the network is likely to continue for five more days. Thereafter, e-hospital services can be rolled out in a phased manner,” the source said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever