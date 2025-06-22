Breaking News
Birmingham-Delhi Air India flight diverted to Riyadh amid bomb threat; all passengers safe

Updated on: 22 June,2025 04:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Madhulika Ram Kavattur | mailbag@mid-day.com

Speaking on the issue, an Air India Spokesperson, who did not wish to be named, informed that after Flight AI114 landed safely in Riyadh, the Saudi authorities conducted a full security inspection of the aircraft

The airline said alternative arrangements were being made to transport affected passengers to their respective destinations. Representational image.

An Air India flight from Birmingham to Delhi was diverted to Riyadh on Saturday, after a bomb threat was received mid-flight. The airline confirmed that all passengers are safe and have been deplaned following a thorough security check at the Saudi airport.

Speaking on the issue, an Air India Spokesperson, who did not wish to be named, informed that after Flight AI114 landed safely in Riyadh, the Saudi authorities conducted a full security inspection of the aircraft.


"All passengers have been deplaned and are being provided hotel accommodation," the Air India spokesperson said, adding, “Inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted.”


The airline said alternative arrangements were being made to transport the affected passengers to their intended destinations.

The incident comes as Air India and Air India Express together operate over 1,100 flights daily, carrying more than 150,000 passengers. In recent weeks, the airline has been conducting “enhanced voluntary pre-flight safety checks” along with temporary reductions in some services as part of its “commitment to ensuring safe and reliable operations”.

“Despite all efforts, due to extraneous factors such as airspace closures in the Middle East, nighttime curfews at several airports in Europe and East Asia, air traffic congestion, and unforeseen operational issues, certain flights get delayed or cancelled,” the airline said in a statement.

While it aims to notify passengers in advance to minimise inconvenience, it acknowledged that some disruptions occur at the last minute.

 

