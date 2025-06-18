The group strongly supported the right of Iran to defend itself. Mithiborwala said, “The consul general informed us that Iran had given a fitting reply and had succeeded in targeting more than 150 strategic and military targets within Israel"

Support for Iran says this delegation. Pics/By Special Arrangement

A delegation from Mumbai under the India-Iran Friendship Forum met Iran Consul General Hasan Mohseni Fard at the Iranian consulate in South Mumbai recently to condemn Israel’s attack on Iran. The delegation comprised Vishwas Utagi and Dhananjay Shinde of the Indian National Congress (INC), along with Feroze Mithiborwala, Nuruddin Naik, MA Khalid, Guddi SL and Farouk Mapkar from Hum Bharat Ke Log (HBKL). There was also Comrade Ravi Joshi and Dr Salim Khan (Jamaat-i-Islami).

The group strongly supported the right of Iran to defend itself. Mithiborwala said, “The consul general informed us that Iran had given a fitting reply and had succeeded in targeting more than 150 strategic and military targets within Israel. Iran also succeeded in destroying two US-made state-of-the-art F-35s fighter jets by using its indigenously manufactured surface-to-air missiles, which itself is a major blow to US hegemony, adding that Israel’s aggression was backed by the US, UK and other NATO allies.”

Mithiborwala added, “The delegation’s visit was a show of support for Iran in its struggle against Zionist Israel and US aggression and hegemony.” The delegation, which was also carrying a banner expressing its sentiment, said that the consul general stressed on India and Iran’s ancient ties. “There is significant goodwill for each other and this relationship must grow stronger,” he said.

Support for Israel

While there is an exchange in the skies, words are flying on the ground too. Jagdish V Shetty, general secretary, Indo-Israel Friendship Association, slammed Iran, saying, “Iran is very good at disinformation. They have falsely claimed they have the upper hand. The fact is, Israel has successfully inflicted heavy damage on Iran.”



Jagdish Shetty, general secretary, Indo-Israel Friendship Association

When Mumbai’s Shetty was told that not all believe Iran is making a bomb, he said, “All despotic regimes may claim that they are not making the bomb, but such rogue countries have to be monitored and controlled or they will be a threat to mankind. Israel, being such a small, democratic nation surrounded by hostile Arab countries, has survived for nearly 77 years. This itself is a tribute to the determination and dedication of the intelligent people of Israel.”

While Iran touted ancient ties, Shetty said, “India stands with Israel, which is a true friend. Our government should openly and unconditionally support Israel without abstaining on this issue in world forums.”