In a post on X, Israel Defence Forces have said, ‘Wartime Chief of Staff Ali Shadmani, Khamenei’s closest military adviser, was killed in an airstrike in central Tehran, following precise intelligence’

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Ali Shadmani. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Iran’s senior-most military official Ali Shadmani killed x 00:00

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Tuesday claimed that it has killed Iran’s senior-most military official and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s closest military advisor, Ali Shadmani, in an air force strike in Tehran.

In a post on X, IDF stated, “For the second time in 5 days, the IDF has eliminated Iran’s War-Time Chief of Staff, the regime’s top military commander. Ali Shadmani, Iran’s senior-most military official and Khamenei’s closest military advisor, was killed in an IAF strike in central Tehran, following precise intelligence.”

The IDF has said that Israel’s war against Iranian proxies continues on all fronts. According to the IDF, Israeli troops carried out a targeted operation to locate and map out large-scale underground Hamas infrastructure in Khan Yunis.

The conflict entered the fifth day on Tuesday, with both sides trading missile strikes. Civilians in key areas face waves of attacks. At least 224 people have been killed in Iran since the hostilities started, while 24 people have been killed in Israel, CNN reported.

While speaking to ABC News on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that targeting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, would not escalate but end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, which started last week.

Iran can never have a nuclear weapon: G7

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries attending a summit in Canada have issued a joint statement affirming Israel has “the right to defend itself” in the escalating crisis in West Asia.



World leaders pose for a photo at the G7 Summit in Canada. PIC/AFP

“We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians,” read the statement released by the office of the Prime Minister of Canada.

The leaders said “Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror.” “We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” the G7 leaders said.

Indian students in Iran cross border



Indian students cross the border into Armenia. PIC/X/@sidhant

110 Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city, crossing the border into Armenia, through arrangements made by the Embassy. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said the Indian Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community. “Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy,” it said.

Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation, it said. Separately, some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia, the MEA said, adding that further advisories will be issued.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever