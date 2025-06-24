A major escalation unfolded in the Middle East on Monday after Iran reportedly launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military installation in the region

Representation pic

Air India Express on Monday diverted its Doha-bound flight from Kochi to Muscat and returned another flight from Kannur due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and the temporary suspension of Qatar's airspace, the airline said.

"As a result of the ongoing situation in the Middle East and the suspension of Qatar airspace, Air India Express has diverted our Doha-bound flight from Kochi to Muscat and returned our flight bound from Kannur. We have no other flights bound for Qatar. Air India Express has no aircraft on the ground in Qatar," a spokesperson with the airline said in a statement.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will take all necessary precautions for the safety and security of our guests and crew, with input from the relevant authorities. We regret the inconvenience due to circumstances beyond our control and request guests to update their contact details for real time updates and check their flight status on https://airindiaexpress.com or Chat with Tia for cancellations and refund options," the spokesperson added.

A major escalation unfolded in the Middle East on Monday after Iran reportedly launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military installation in the region, according to a CNN report.

The development came in response to US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities -- Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow -- in the early hours of Sunday.

Two officials familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN that the US is tracking multiple missiles launched from Iran. A White House official said that US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine are currently in the Situation Room, closely monitoring the unfolding events.

Earlier, Iran's state TV reported that Iran had begun an operation against a US base in Qatar.

Samaa TV, citing Iranian state TV, dubbed this operation against US bases in the region as 'Operation Basharat al-Fath'.

According to CNN, US personnel at the embassies in Qatar and Bahrain are in "duck and cover" as Iran launches retaliatory missiles toward Qatar and Iraq.

The Qatari foreign ministry wrote on X that its government had temporarily shut down its airspace amid the heightened tensions.

The move follows Iran's announcement of retaliation against the United States, which has heightened security concerns across the Gulf region.

The US Embassy in Doha has already issued alerts to its citizens, advising them to remain in secure shelters until further notice.

