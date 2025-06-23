Explosions were heard over Doha on Monday, shortly after Qatar, which hosts the biggest US base in the Middle East, suspended air traffic as Iran threatened retaliation for US strikes on its nuclear sites

Iran on Monday night said that it attacked American forces stationed at Qatar. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Iran attacks US air base in Iraq and Qatar's Al Udeid: Reports x 00:00

Iran launched missile attacks Monday on a US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region, the AP reported.

People in Doha, Qatar's capital, stopped and looked up as missiles flew and interceptors fired and struck at least one missile in the night sky.

Iran announced on state television that it attacked American forces stationed at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base.

A caption on the screen called it 'a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America's aggression, according to the AP.

The attack came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran.

AFP journalists heard several rounds of blasts in central Doha and across the Qatari capital, with projectiles stopped by interceptors illuminating the night sky.

The Gas-rich Qatar, which lies 190 kilometres (120 miles) south of Iran across the Gulf, is home to the United States' largest military base in the region, Al Udeid, which hosts the regional headquarters of the Pentagon's Central Command.

"The competent authorities announce the temporary suspension of air traffic in the country's airspace, as part of a set of precautionary measures taken based on developments in the region," the foreign ministry said, according to the AFP.

It added authorities were monitoring the situation "in coordination with regional and international partners".

Earlier, the US embassy in Qatar had advised Americans present in the country 'not to go out', with other Western embassies echoing the warning.

"Out of an abundance of caution we recommend American citizens shelter in place until further notice," the US embassy said on its website, as per the AFP.

Britain and Canada later cited the US security alert in their own recommendations to nationals.

Iran's armed forces on Monday threatened to inflict "serious, unpredictable consequences" on the US after it joined its ally Israel's campaign against the Islamic republic, carrying out heavy strikes on three nuclear sites, the AFP reported.

Earlier, on Sunday, the US State Department had advised Americans worldwide to "exercise increased caution" because of the war between Israel and Iran.

Air India Express flights diverted

An Air India Express spokesperson said, “As a result of the ongoing situation in the Middle East and suspension of Qatar airspace, Air India Express has diverted our Doha bound flight from Kochi to Muscat and returned our flight bound from Kannur. We have no other flights bound for Qatar. Air India Express has no aircraft on the ground in Qatar. We are monitoring the situation closely and will take all necessary precautions for the safety and security of our guests and crew, with inputs from the relevant authorities. We regret the inconvenience due to circumstances beyond our control and request guests to update their contact details for real time updates and check their flight status on airindiaexpress.com or Chat with Tia for cancellations and refund options.”

(with AP and AFP inputs)