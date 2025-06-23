Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump posted a strongly worded message calling "everyone" to help control prices amid ongoing economic concerns. Though he did not name specific sectors, the statement appeared to be directed at US oil companies and possibly Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) nations

President Donald Trump. File pic

In a sharp warning on Monday, US President Donald Trump urged "everyone," including businesses and individuals, to keep prices in check, cautioning that the rising costs could "play into the hands of the enemy”.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump posted a strongly worded message calling "everyone" to help control prices amid ongoing economic concerns.

Though he did not name specific sectors, the statement appeared to be directed at US oil companies and possibly Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) nations, amid renewed concerns over global energy stability, reported ANI.

"EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I'M WATCHING! YOU'RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON'T DO IT!" Trump posted.

Earlier on Sunday, EuroNews reported that Iran is considering closing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most strategically vital chokepoints in the world. Any such move by Tehran would pose serious risks for Europe, following US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear installations.

Revolutionary Guard commander Sardar Esmail Kowsari told local media in an interview that closing the Strait of Hormuz "is under consideration, and Iran will make the best decision with determination," EuroNews quoted.

"Our hands are wide open when it comes to punishing the enemy, and the military response was only part of our overall response," added Kowsari, who is also member of the Iranian Parliament.

On Sunday, President Trump had announced that "very successful" strikes had hit the Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan underground nuclear sites in Iran.

According to EuroNews, Iran's short- and medium-range missiles would be capable of targeting oil infrastructure platforms, pipelines in the Strait, or even attacking commercial vessels. Surface-to-surface missiles could target tankers or ports along the Gulf. Airstrikes using aircraft and drones could disable navigation or radar equipment at major shipping ports in the region.

Unmanned drones such as Iran's Shahed models could potentially be used to attack specific shipping lanes or infrastructure in the Strait. Iran could also attempt to deploy warships to physically block access to the Strait.

In 2012, Iran launched a cyberattack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry, demonstrating its growing capability in this domain, as per EuroNews.

Blocking the Strait was one of the Iranian responses to the conflict, alongside possible terrorist acts on mainland Europe, which security expert Claude Moniquet cited in an interview with EuroNews.

It would be "a disaster for Europe", the former French intelligence officer said.

Roughly 20 per cent of global oil and a significant portion of natural gas pass through the Strait.

Europe imports oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE—much of which travels through the Strait. If Iran blocks it, global oil prices could spike and Europe may face energy shortages, especially in countries dependent on Middle Eastern fuel, according to EuroNews.

(With ANI inputs)