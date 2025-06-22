The airline said the reductions will affect less than 5 per cent of its overall domestic and short-haul international services. The move comes days after Air India announced 15 per cent curbs on widebody international flights amid its ongoing efforts to “strengthen operational stability and reduce last-minute passenger inconvenience”
Despite the curtailment, Air India will continue to operate nearly 600 daily flights with its narrowbody aircraft across 120 domestic and regional routes. Representational pic
Air India on Sunday announced another round of temporary reductions to its narrowbody flight operations. However, the airline said the reductions will affect less than 5 per cent of its overall domestic and short-haul international services.
The move comes days after the airline announced 15 per cent curbs on widebody international flights amid its ongoing efforts to “strengthen operational stability and reduce last-minute passenger inconvenience”.
The airline will temporarily suspend services on three routes and reduce frequencies on 19 routes across its narrowbody network until at least July 15, it informed in a press release.
Despite the curtailment, Air India will continue to operate nearly 600 daily flights with its narrowbody aircraft across 120 domestic and regional routes, the airline said in the release.
The following routes have been suspended
Bengaluru–Singapore (AI2392/2393) – 7 flights weekly
Pune–Singapore (AI2111/2110) – 7 flights weekly
Mumbai–Bagdogra (AI551/552) – 7 flights weekly
Routes with reduced frequency
Bengaluru–Chandigarh: From 14 to 7 flights weekly
Delhi–Bengaluru: From 116 to 113 flights weekly
Delhi–Mumbai: From 176 to 165 flights weekly
Delhi–Kolkata: From 70 to 63 flights weekly
Delhi–Coimbatore: From 13 to 12 flights weekly
Delhi–Goa (Dabolim): From 14 to 7 flights weekly
Delhi–Goa (Mopa): From 14 to 7 flights weekly
Delhi–Hyderabad: From 84 to 76 flights weekly
Delhi–Indore: From 21 to 14 flights weekly
Delhi–Lucknow: From 28 to 21 flights weekly
Delhi–Pune: From 59 to 54 flights weekly
Mumbai–Ahmedabad: From 41 to 37 flights weekly
Mumbai–Bengaluru: From 91 to 84 flights weekly
Mumbai–Kolkata: From 42 to 30 flights weekly
Mumbai–Coimbatore: From 21 to 16 flights weekly
Mumbai–Kochi: From 40 to 34 flights weekly
Mumbai–Goa (Dabolim): From 34 to 29 flights weekly
Mumbai–Hyderabad: From 63 to 59 flights weekly
Mumbai–Varanasi: From 12 to 7 flights weekly
The airline has apologised to the passengers affected by the changes and said it is “proactively reaching out” to offer alternate flights, complimentary rescheduling or full refunds as per individual preferences.
The revised schedules are being updated on airindia.com, the airline’s mobile app, and via its contact centre.
“We remain committed to restoring our full schedule as soon as practicable, while at all times prioritising the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft,” the statement added.