The airline said the reductions will affect less than 5 per cent of its overall domestic and short-haul international services. The move comes days after Air India announced 15 per cent curbs on widebody international flights amid its ongoing efforts to “strengthen operational stability and reduce last-minute passenger inconvenience”

Despite the curtailment, Air India will continue to operate nearly 600 daily flights with its narrowbody aircraft across 120 domestic and regional routes. Representational pic

Listen to this article Air India temporarily suspends flights on three routes, cuts frequency on 19 sectors; full details here x 00:00

Air India on Sunday announced another round of temporary reductions to its narrowbody flight operations. However, the airline said the reductions will affect less than 5 per cent of its overall domestic and short-haul international services.

The move comes days after the airline announced 15 per cent curbs on widebody international flights amid its ongoing efforts to “strengthen operational stability and reduce last-minute passenger inconvenience”.

The airline will temporarily suspend services on three routes and reduce frequencies on 19 routes across its narrowbody network until at least July 15, it informed in a press release.

Despite the curtailment, Air India will continue to operate nearly 600 daily flights with its narrowbody aircraft across 120 domestic and regional routes, the airline said in the release.

The following routes have been suspended

Bengaluru–Singapore (AI2392/2393) – 7 flights weekly

Pune–Singapore (AI2111/2110) – 7 flights weekly

Mumbai–Bagdogra (AI551/552) – 7 flights weekly

Routes with reduced frequency

Bengaluru–Chandigarh: From 14 to 7 flights weekly

Delhi–Bengaluru: From 116 to 113 flights weekly

Delhi–Mumbai: From 176 to 165 flights weekly

Delhi–Kolkata: From 70 to 63 flights weekly

Delhi–Coimbatore: From 13 to 12 flights weekly

Delhi–Goa (Dabolim): From 14 to 7 flights weekly

Delhi–Goa (Mopa): From 14 to 7 flights weekly

Delhi–Hyderabad: From 84 to 76 flights weekly

Delhi–Indore: From 21 to 14 flights weekly

Delhi–Lucknow: From 28 to 21 flights weekly

Delhi–Pune: From 59 to 54 flights weekly

Mumbai–Ahmedabad: From 41 to 37 flights weekly

Mumbai–Bengaluru: From 91 to 84 flights weekly

Mumbai–Kolkata: From 42 to 30 flights weekly

Mumbai–Coimbatore: From 21 to 16 flights weekly

Mumbai–Kochi: From 40 to 34 flights weekly

Mumbai–Goa (Dabolim): From 34 to 29 flights weekly

Mumbai–Hyderabad: From 63 to 59 flights weekly

Mumbai–Varanasi: From 12 to 7 flights weekly

The airline has apologised to the passengers affected by the changes and said it is “proactively reaching out” to offer alternate flights, complimentary rescheduling or full refunds as per individual preferences.

The revised schedules are being updated on airindia.com, the airline’s mobile app, and via its contact centre.

“We remain committed to restoring our full schedule as soon as practicable, while at all times prioritising the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft,” the statement added.