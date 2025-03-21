Air India inaugurates centre of digital innovation in Kochi to enhance customer experience

The centre has also developed AI.g, the world’s first generative AI chatbot in the airline industry, which has answered over eight million customer queries with 97 per cent autonomy

Pic/Air India

Air India has inaugurated the Air India Centre of Digital Innovation (CODi) in Kochi, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to enhancing digital touchpoints and leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve customer experiences.

The centre was inaugurated by N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Group and Air India, in the presence of Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD of Air India; Dr Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital & Technology Officer; and P. Balaji, Group Head of Governance, Regulatory & Compliance and Corporate Affairs.

Located in the Caspian Techparks facility at Infopark Phase II, Kochi, Air India CODi spans nine floors of modern office space designed to foster collaboration and innovation. The building features a unique design collaboration space named ‘Bodhi Tree,’ and its floors are named after Kerala’s historic kingdoms, including Travancore, Venad, Kochi, and Kozhikode.

The centre will focus on developing and refining digital products to enhance Air India’s customer service. Among its key contributions are Air India’s award-winning mobile app, which has a high user rating on both Apple and Android platforms, and the airline’s website, consistently ranked among the top airline websites globally. The centre has also developed AI.g, the world’s first generative AI chatbot in the airline industry, which has answered over eight million customer queries with 97 per cent autonomy. Additionally, it supports a real-time notification system that sends over 20 million notifications per month, a next-generation in-flight entertainment system, and advanced AI-driven data analytics to drive a data-centric culture across the airline’s key departments.

Speaking at the inauguration, N. Chandrasekaran emphasized Air India’s commitment to a data-driven and AI-powered transformation, focusing on developing digital interfaces that enhance both intelligence and empathy in customer interactions. He highlighted the airline’s vision of creating fully autonomous digital assistants that proactively anticipate and fulfil customer needs while also providing digital tools to empower frontline employees in delivering exceptional service.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD of Air India, underscored the airline’s efforts to strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem. He said that equipping employees with tech-enabled solutions will help deliver an elevated level of customer service and that Air India CODi will be at the forefront of developing AI solutions that enhance guest experiences.

Dr Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, highlighted CODi’s role in Air India’s Vihaan.AI transformation program, noting that in the past two years, the team has made significant contributions in improving customer engagement through digital touchpoints, AI, and data-driven decision. He expressed confidence that Air India CODi will further strengthen these capabilities and redefine the airline’s digital journey.

With this new innovation hub, Air India is positioning itself as a global leader in digital-first customer experiences, reinforcing its ambition to become a world-class airline powered by cutting-edge technology and AI-driven solutions.