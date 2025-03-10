Breaking News
Four suffocate to death while cleaning water tank in Mumbai
NCP (SP) workers stage protest at metro station in Pune; disrupt operations
Latur civic body file 3 cases, remove 600 illegal banners and hoardings
WPL 2025: Police issues traffic advisory ahead of matches at Brabourne Stadium
Fire breaks out at multiple shops and huts in Goregaon
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > New York bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai after bomb threat

New York-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai after bomb threat

Updated on: 10 March,2025 12:44 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

According to sources, a note was found in one of the lavatories of the plane. There were 322 people onboard, including 19 crew members, on the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft

New York-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai after bomb threat

Representational pic

Listen to this article
New York-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai after bomb threat
x
00:00

An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York returned to Mumbai following a bomb threat on Monday morning, according to sources.


The aircraft, carrying more than 320 people, landed safely at Mumbai and is undergoing mandatory checks by the security agencies.


"A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, 10 March 2025. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board," Air India said in a statement.


The sources said there was a bomb threat and a note was found in one of the lavatories of the plane.

There were 322 people, including 19 crew members, in the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, one of the sources said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news bomb threat air india new york

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK