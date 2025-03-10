Civic body enforces ‘pedestrian-first’ policy, bars ramps obstructing walkability. Upon further investigation, mid-day found that the BMC is now strictly enforcing its “pedestrian-first” policy. Once the road, drains, and footpaths are completed, no ramps obstructing walkability will be permitted

Crescent Grande building on Old Nagardas Road in Andheri East. Pic/Nimesh Dave

To make Mumbai’s footpaths more pedestrian-friendly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has adopted a strict “no ramp on footpath” policy.

As part of the ongoing concreting of roads, the BMC is also repairing footpaths and roadside drains. During this process, ramps built by societies and commercial buildings for vehicle movement were removed. On March 5, mid-day reported a similar issue faced by Crescent Grande on Old Nagardas Road, Andheri East. After road work, the new street level was lowered, making it difficult for the society to construct a ramp.

Upon further investigation, mid-day found that the BMC is now strictly enforcing its “pedestrian-first” policy. Once the road, drains, and footpaths are completed, no ramps obstructing walkability will be permitted.

Pedestrian movement priority

“Ramps on footpaths disturb walkability. We have decided that pedestrian movement should not be compromised,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar told mid-day. He added that the BMC has two solutions to address accessibility concerns. “First, we taper the height of the footpath to match the building entrance while maintaining walkability. This works in most cases. Second, we suggest occupants build a ramp within their premises up to the footpath level. If issues persist, we assess them on a case-by-case basis,” Bangar explained.

However, civic activist Zoru Bhathena questioned the policy, highlighting inconsistencies. “The BMC approved building plans where entrances are higher than road levels. Now, after concreting, road heights have changed, creating problems. Who is at fault here?” he asked.

Residents also raised concerns about fairness. “There should be a uniform policy for residential and commercial buildings. I have personally seen commercial buildings raising footpath heights outside their premises, making walking difficult. The BMC must monitor this,” said Dhaval Shah, a resident of Andheri West. BMC officials confirmed that the policy applies to all buildings, not just residential ones.

Activist speak

Milind Mhaske, CEO of Praja Foundation, welcomed the move. “Footpaths must remain walkable, but the BMC must also prevent encroachments,” he said, urging citizens to support the initiative. Advocate Jamshed Mistry, a member of the Board of Advisors for Able Disabled All People Together (ADAPT) and amicus curiae in the Bombay High Court’s footpath bollard case, emphasised that the BMC must adhere to established guidelines. “There are harmonised policies for footpaths that should be followed. The BMC cannot make arbitrary decisions and should consult the state advisory committee, as per the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016,” Mistry stated.

