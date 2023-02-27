Air India urination incident: Efforts were made to cover it up, says DGCA chief

He said that lack of enforcement on part of the airline led to that incident

The DGCA chief said that lack of enforcement on part of Air India led to that incident. File Pic/AFP

Arun Kumar, the outgoing Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief, called the Air India urination incident “unfortunate” and said that efforts were made to cover it up. He said that lack of enforcement on part of the airline led to that incident.

The DGCA said that the airline was instructed to follow due instructions and fulfill the civil aviation requirements. In this case [referring to the urinating incident], Kumar said that “everybody failed” as the “case was not reported and people tried to cover it up”.

There was no need for that as it had happened due to somebody’s mischief and the airline just had to report the incident, the DGCA said while speaking to the media.

