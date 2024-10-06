Breaking News
Air India's Delhi-London flight diverted to Copenhagen as passenger falls ill

Air India's Delhi-London flight diverted to Copenhagen as passenger falls ill

Updated on: 06 October,2024 07:04 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

After the passenger was deplaned and rushed to a hospital in Copenhagen, Air India flight from Delhi departed to London

Representational pic

Representational pic

An Air India flight from Delhi to London was diverted to Copenhagen on Sunday owing to a medical emergency, an airline official stated.


"AI111 on the Delhi-London sector of 6 October 2024 was diverted to Copenhagen airport, Denmark, owing to a medical emergency. A guest on board, with complaints of illness, has been deplaned and taken to the local hospital for immediate medical attention. Our ground colleagues at Copenhagen airport did their best to minimise inconvenience caused to all the guests due to this diversion. The flight has left from Copenhagen and is expected to land at London shortly. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew remain top priority," the Air India official said.


 


india India news national news

