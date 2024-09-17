Breaking News
IndiGo tailstrike Significant damage marks found on Delhi Bengaluru flight says DGCA

IndiGo tailstrike: Significant damage marks found on Delhi-Bengaluru flight, says DGCA

Updated on: 17 September,2024 06:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

The airline has forwarded the flight data to Airbus for a thorough assessment to determine the exact cause and extent of the damage, the DGCA said

The damaged aircraft

Significant damage marks found on Delhi-Bengaluru flight following the IndiGo tailstrike incident that took place on September 9, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday.


It said that a serious incident involving a tailstrike was reported concerning IndiGo flight 6E 6054. The flight, which was en route from Delhi to Bengaluru on September 9, experienced a significant tailstrike upon landing.



The DGCA further stated, the aircraft involved in the incident was having the registration as VT-IBI and the DGCA has confirmed that substantial damage marks were found on the tail of the aircraft.


"The airline has forwarded the flight data to Airbus for a thorough assessment to determine the exact cause and extent of the damage. In response to the incident, the DGCA has grounded the crew involved in the flight as part of their investigation process," the DGCA statement said.

