Breaking News
Mumbai: Coolie No. 1 will now be your safety sahayak
Siddhivinayak Darshan: With illegal stalls gone, everyone will queue up
Thane triple murder: With no mobile, tracking killer will be difficult
Mumbai: BMC miffed as height barrier on Irla bridge keeps toppling over
Mumbai: Repair dusty Aarey road or we start begging to raise funds, Shiv Sena UBT leader tells CM
Mumbai: Contract for Versova Dahisar Coastal Road project finalised
Mumbai’s ANC busts interstate drug ring before New Year’s Eve
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > India News > Article > Air pollution Delhi environment minister directs effective implementation of Stage 3 GRAP curbs

Air pollution: Delhi environment minister directs effective implementation of Stage-3 GRAP curbs

Updated on: 23 December,2023 03:21 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai asked all departments concerned to reactivate their teams for effective implementation of curbs under Stage-3

Air pollution: Delhi environment minister directs effective implementation of Stage-3 GRAP curbs

Gopal Rai. File Pic

Listen to this article
Air pollution: Delhi environment minister directs effective implementation of Stage-3 GRAP curbs
x
00:00

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday asked all departments concerned to reactivate their teams for effective implementation of curbs under Stage-3 of the Centre's air pollution control plan.


Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that air quality in Delhi deteriorated from very poor to the severe category on Friday due to low temperatures and calm winds.


"In view of worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management re-invoked curbs under Stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This means a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR," he said.


On Saturday morning, the air quality index in Delhi was recorded at 447, which comes under the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB.

The minister said the government has alerted all 28 departments involved in pollution control efforts. "They have been asked to reactivate their teams to manage the situation at the earliest," he said.

Rai said non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining will remain banned in Delhi until further orders.

Construction work related to national security or defence, projects of national importance, healthcare, railways, metro rail, airports, interstate bus terminals, highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, sanitation and water supply are exempted from the ban.

Under Stage-3, plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital will also be restricted.

The GRAP is the Centre's air pollution control plan implemented in the region during the winter season.

It categorises actions into four stages: Stage-1 - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage-2 - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage-3 - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage-4 - 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi air pollution india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK