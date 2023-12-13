Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

As per the CPCB, the AQI at IGI Airport (T3) was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 355 on Wednesday morning

Delhi's air quality continued to hover in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), reported news agency ANI.

As per the CPCB, the AQI at IGI Airport (T3) was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 355 on Wednesday morning. The AQI in the New Moti Bagh area was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 368 at 8 am. The air quality in Punjabi Bagh was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 397 at 8 am on Wednesday, reported ANI.

According to data shared by the CPCB, the AQI at ITO was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 400 on Wednesday morning. Further, as per the CPCB, the AQI was recorded in the 'severe' range at 415 in the Anand Vihar area at 8 am. Meanwhile, the AQI in the Ashok Vihar area was recorded in the 'severe' category at 412 at 8 am on Wednesday. The air quality in Narela slipped from 'very poor' at 339 on Tuesday, 8 am, to the 'severe' range at 408 on Wednesday, reported ANI.

On Tuesday, the overall air quality in the national capital continued to hover in the 'very poor' range, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to data shared by the CPCB, the AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' range, at 356, in the RK Puram area at 8 am, while Anand Vihar logged 365.

Further, as per the CPCB, the AQI at ITO was also recorded in the 'very Poor' range at 335 on Tuesday morning. Visuals showed a thick layer of fog shrouding the iconic India Gate on Tuesday, with the visibility reduced significantly.

Meanwhile, the AQI in the Ashok Vihar area was also recorded in the 'very poor' range at 298 at 8 am on Tuesday, down marginally from 365 the day before. The air quality in Narela also slipped from 'poor' at 300 on Monday, 8 am, to the 'very poor' range, at 339, on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, the overall air quality index in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category, the CPCB informed.

The city has been experiencing air quality in the range of 'severe' to 'very poor' over the last few weeks.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

(With inputs from ANI)