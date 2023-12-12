Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA to untangle BKC’s traffic mess on commissioner’s orders
Mumbai: Kurla-based medical trust shortlisted to run Aarey Hospital
Mumbai: AC double-decker buses introduced on two routes
Mumbai: Ban on feeding strays at Colaba garden draws ire of animal lovers
Kerala student says he made bomb threat to Mumbai airport to crash airline stocks
Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav to take oath on Wednesday
Over 345,000 Afghans deported from Iran to Afghanistan in 2 months: Taliban
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Differently abled boy points toy gun at robbers makes them flee in panic

Delhi: Differently-abled boy points toy gun at robbers, makes them flee in panic

Updated on: 12 December,2023 07:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

After the child pointed his toy gun at them, the robbers panicked and ran away, said the police

Delhi: Differently-abled boy points toy gun at robbers, makes them flee in panic

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Delhi: Differently-abled boy points toy gun at robbers, makes them flee in panic
x
00:00

In a sheer act of bravery, a differently-abled boy chased away two robbers who had broken into his house.


After the child pointed his toy gun at them, the robbers panicked and ran away, said the police.


The police was informed about the incident on December 6 at 4:23 pm. The incident took place at MIG Flats in north-east Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, police said.


During the investigation, CCTV footage was analysed. It was found out that at about 1:35 pm on December 6, two accused persons had entered the house after breaking the lock of the front door.

A young, specially-abled boy was present in the house. He was playing with a toy gun, which he pointed towards the accused, police said. Following this, the robbers panicked and ran away.

The complainant is a senior officer of the Indian Railways and has alleged theft of Rs 2000, police said.

The police said that several teams have been constituted to work on the case and efforts are underway to identify the culprits and nab them.

An FIR has been registered under sections 380 and 454 of the Indian Penal Code at Jyoti Nagar police station.

Further investigation into the case is in progress.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi India news delhi indian penal code Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK