Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > AirAsia India flight returns to Kochi airport after take off due to technical issue

AirAsia India flight returns to Kochi airport after take-off due to technical issue

Updated on: 11 September,2023 01:21 PM IST  |  Kochi
PTI |

Top

An AirAsia India flight carrying 168 passengers and six crew members returned just minutes after taking off from the Cochin International Airport here, airport sources said on Monday

AirAsia India flight returns to Kochi airport after take-off due to technical issue

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
AirAsia India flight returns to Kochi airport after take-off due to technical issue
x
00:00

An AirAsia India flight carrying 168 passengers and six crew members returned just minutes after taking off from the Cochin International Airport here, airport sources said on Monday.


The Kochi-Bengaluru flight, which left for Bengaluru late Sunday night, suffered a technical problem soon after take off at 11.15 PM, the sources said.


"An AIX Connect flight departing from Kochi for Bengaluru, returned back after take-off due to a minor technical issue. The actions of the crew were inline with the airline protocol of placing safety above all," an AIX Connect Spokesperson said.


AIX Connect Private Limited is also known as AirAsia India, sources said.

The spokesperson said alternate arrangements were being made for the affected guests.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the travel plans," the spokesperson added.

A full emergency was declared at the airport after the flight returned to Kochi.

It landed at the airport safely at midnight. No casualties or injuries were reported, sources said.

The emergency was withdrawn immediately after the safe landing of the aircraft, they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india India news national news kochi bengaluru karnataka kerala

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK