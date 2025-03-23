In a statement issued by Mohd Vaquar Uddin Latifi, the Office Secretary of AIMPLB, it was revealed that the Board is determined to oppose the Waqf Bill through 'all constitutional, legal, and democratic means'

Protests were held in Delhi against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on March 17. Pic/X

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, news agency ANI reported.

In a statement issued by Mohd Vaquar Uddin Latifi, the Office Secretary of AIMPLB, it was revealed that the Board is determined to oppose the Waqf Bill through "all constitutional, legal, and democratic means."

SQR Ilyas, AIMPLB Spokesperson and Convener of the Action Committee Against the Waqf Bill, expressed gratitude to Muslim organisations, civil society groups, and leaders from Dalit, Adivasi, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and minority communities for their support during the Delhi demonstration which took place on March 17. He also thanked opposition parties and Members of Parliament who participated in the protest and firmly rejected the proposed legislation, ANI reported.

"Without the grace of Allah and the united support of these groups, the success of the Delhi demonstration would not have been possible," Ilyas remarked.

The AIMPLB's 31-member Action Committee has outlined plans for the first phase of the agitation, which includes large protest sit-ins in front of state assemblies in Patna on March 26 and Vijayawada on March 29, ANI reported. Senior AIMPLB leaders, along with representatives of national and state-level religious and social organisations, will participate in these demonstrations. Prominent figures from other minority communities and key members of Dalit, Adivasi, and OBC communities have also confirmed their participation.

The statement noted that despite political parties issuing whips for MPs to attend the ongoing Parliament session, invitations have been extended to opposition members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to attend the protests.

JD(U), TDP given invitations to join nationwide agitation against Waqf Bill: All India Muslim Personal Law Board

In Patna, leaders from the Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), including the Chief Minister of Bihar, have been invited to join the agitation. Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, invitations have been sent to members of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party, Congress, and Left parties.

Ilyas stated that the purpose of these protests is to send a clear message to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alliance partners: "either withdraw support for the Bill or risk losing our support."

AIMPLB has formulated a comprehensive nationwide agitation plan, with major rallies scheduled in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Malerkotla (Punjab), and Ranchi. The campaign will include sit-ins, human chains, and social media initiatives, particularly hashtag drives on X (formerly Twitter).

Additionally, public conferences, seminars, symposiums, and dharnas will be organised at the district level. Memorandums opposing the bill will be submitted to the President of India through District Magistrates as part of the protest strategy.

(With ANI inputs)