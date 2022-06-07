Breaking News
Covid-19: Mandatory masking any day in Maharashtra now
India's first bullet train to be operational from August 2026: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
At 676, Mumbai's daily Covid-19 tally falls below 700 after five days
Mumbai: Private hospitals ready to scale up Covid beds
Schools in Maharashtra to reopen on June 15 with all possible Covid-19 precautions: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad
Home > News > India News > Article > All India Muslim Personal Law Board seeks strict punishment for ex-BJP members for remarks against Prophet

All India Muslim Personal Law Board seeks strict punishment for ex-BJP members for remarks against Prophet

Updated on: 07 June,2022 10:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary of the AIMPLB, issued a statement saying, 'Some activists of the ruling party of the country made objectionable and indecent remarks on the Prophet, it caused severe pain to all the Muslims of the country'

All India Muslim Personal Law Board seeks strict punishment for ex-BJP members for remarks against Prophet

Nupur Sharma (L), Naveen Kumar Jindal


The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), reacting to the suspension of two BJP spokespersons - Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal - from the party over their comments on Prophet Muhammad, has said that mere suspension is inadequate and the two should be "punished strictly".

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary of the AIMPLB, issued a statement saying, "Some activists of the ruling party of the country made objectionable and indecent remarks on the Prophet, it caused severe pain to all the Muslims of the country and at the global level. Due to this, the reputation of the country has been hurt. Suspending the 'perpetrators' of such 'heinous crimes' from the party is certainly a good thing but it is not enough."




Also read: Mumbai Police to summon Nupur Sharma and record her statement over controversial remarks against Prophet: CP Sanjay Pandey


"Strict punishment should be given to those who do such misdeeds, legal action should be taken against them and a law should be made which declares insult of holy personalities (symbols of faith) of different religions as a condemnable offence, and immediate and appropriate legal action could be taken against them."

Apart from this, he also said that the kind of "unilateral and discriminatory action being taken against the protesters in Uttar Pradesh is regrettable and condemnable".

On Sunday, the Delhi BJP expelled its media head Jindal from the party for his social media comment on Prophet Muhammad while the party's central leadership suspended Sharma from the party for her comment on Prophet during a TV debate.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

bharatiya janata party national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK