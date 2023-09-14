Govt to hold meeting on Sep 17; Oppn slams it for not revealing agenda of session

The special session of the parliament starts on September 18. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article All-party meeting ahead of special Parliament session x 00:00

A meeting of the floor leaders of all political parties has been convened on September 17, a day before the start of a five-day Parliament session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

The invitation for the meeting has been sent to all concerned leaders through e-mail, Joshi posted on social media platform X. On August 31, Joshi had announced a “special session” of Parliament for five days from September 18, but did not spell out any specific agenda for it. “Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” Joshi had posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

With no specific agenda announced so far for the session, speculations have been doing the rounds if it could be about women’s reservation bill, uniform civil code, simultaneous polls or other subjects. It is also expected that the Parliament proceedings will move from the old building to the new one during this session.

‘Spell the agenda now’

Opposition parties have slammed the government for not spelling out the agenda of the session even with just a few days left for its commencement.

“TWO working days to go before the #SpecialParliamentSession begins and still not a word on the agenda Only TWO people know! And we still call ourselves a parliamentary democracy,” TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O’Brien posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Also read: Thane deaths: Private firm appointed for upkeep of hospital where 18 patients died

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary said in a post on X, “Today is September 13. The five-day special session of Parliament will commence five days from now and nobody - barring One Man (ok, perhaps the Other One too) - has any sense of the agenda.”

Ramesh also listed several previous occasions when special sessions or special sittings were held and the list of business was known in advance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever