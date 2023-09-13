Thane deaths: Private firm appointed for upkeep of hospital where 18 patients died

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar welcomed the officials and staffers of the firm during a brief function held at the hospital

18 patients had died in a 24-hour period exactly a month ago Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar welcomed the officials Negligence will not be tolerated, the civic chief warned on the occasion

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra on Wednesday handed over the task of maintaining cleanliness at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in the city, where 18 patients died in a 24-hour period exactly a month ago, to a private firm, reported the PTI.

The workers of the firm will operate mechanical sweepers to maintain cleanliness at the hospital and its premises, including the medical college, a release issued by the TMC said.

"The appointment of a new contractor will bring radical changes in the upkeep of the hospital and its premises. A total of 180 workers will engage in round-the-clock cleanliness of the facility. Some staffers will be permanently appointed for the maintenance of toilets," it said.

If any lapses are found on the part of the contractor, stringent action will be taken, it added.

Negligence will not be tolerated, the civic chief warned on the occasion.

He asked the workers to be polite with patients and their relatives, and ensure that they do face any kind of inconvenience.

Eighteen patients died at the hospital in 24 hours on August 12 and 13. These patients had complications of kidney stone, chronic paralysis, ulcer, pneumonia, kerosene poisoning, septicemia etc, officials had said.

The state government had set up a nine-member committee to probe 18 deaths, which is yet to submit its report.

In mid-August, after multiple deaths were reported at the hospital, Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar had sought a 'white paper' on the condition of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane's Kalwa, which hit the headlines after 18 persons died in a 24-hour period.

Wadettiwar, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, was speaking to reporters after visiting the sprawling facility and holding discussions with Thane Municipal Corporation additional commissioner (health services) Sandeep Malvi, medical superintendent Dr Aniruddha Malgaonkar and dean Dr Rakesh Barot.

Blaming the civic body for the deaths, Wadettiwar had said the kin of the deceased must be given Rs 10 lakh each as compensation.

(with PTI inputs)