All-party meeting: Regional parties push for the women’s reservation bill

At an all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the session, several leaders said the long-pending bill should be tabled and hoped it can be passed with consensus

Several political parties on Sunday made a strong pitch for the passage of the women’s reservation bill during the five-day Parliament session beginning Monday, with the government asserting an “appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time”.

At an all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the session, several leaders said the long-pending bill should be tabled and hoped it can be passed with consensus. The bill seeks to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said an “appropriate decision will be taken at appropriate time” on the parties’ demand for the bill.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, deputy leader of the House in Lok Sabha; Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi represented the government in the meeting. Former prime minister and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda, DMK’s Kanimozhi, TDP’s Ram Mohan Naidu, TMC’s Derek O’Brien, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, BJD’s Sasmit Patra, BRS’ K Keshava Rao, YSR Congress Party’s V Vijayasai Reddy, RJD’s Manoj Jha and JD(U)’s Anil Hegde and SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav attended the meeting.

National flag at new Parliament building

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building. Flanked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he hoisted the flag atop the “Gaja Dwar” of the new Parliament building.

The hoisting ceremony takes place a day before the five-day Parliament session begins Monday which may see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.

