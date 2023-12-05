Allies BJP & NCP slam Sanjay Raut for questioning people's mandate in assembly polls

Sanjay Raut expressed reservations about BJP's victories in MP, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra Minister Anil Patil urged Raut to respect people's mandate.

Sanjay Raut/ File Photo

Following Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's reservations about the BJP's victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh assembly elections, Maharashtra Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Anil Bhaidas Patil responded, urging Raut to respect the people's mandate, stated a report in ANI.

According to the report, earlier on Monday, Raut questioned the victories, suggesting that elections be held on paper to allay fears, especially after the BJP's victories over the Congress in the aforementioned states.

Anil Bhaidas Patil responded by criticising Raut, saying that defeated parties should respect the public's decision and focus on ground realities. He urged Raut to evaluate the PM's work and focus on addressing public needs in order to improve his electoral standing, the report added.

"Once someone is defeated, that person should show some respect for the mandate given by the people. Sanjay Raut has no other work. I would like to say that he should go to ground level and see what work has been done by PM," Patil said responding to Raut's criticism. He further stated, "Their complaint is going to continue in every election, that there is a problem in the election process, and that elections should be conducted on ballot paper. If he (Sanjay Raut) focuses more on what the public demands are and what people want, then he will stand a better ground in elections."

Meanwhile, Congress' Digvijay Singh expressed concerns about EVM authenticity, claiming vulnerability to hacking, to which the BJP responded by attributing the Congress' complaints to their electoral losses.

"Any Machine with a Chip can be hacked. I have opposed voting by EVM since 2003. Can we allow our Indian Democracy to be controlled by Professional Hackers? This is the Fundamental Question which all Political Parties have to address to. Hon ECI and Hon Supreme Court would you please defend our Indian Democracy," Singh was quoted as saying in ANI report.

Reportedly, Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused the Congress of only questioning EVMs when they were defeated, highlighting their lack of concern during their victories in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana. "It is not new. They raise questions (on EVM) only when they lose elections. Why didn't they raise questions on EVM during the Himachal Pradesh polls or Telangana polls? When they win everything is okay, when they lose they raise questions on EVM," said Giriraj Singh.

The BJP won assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, unseating Congress governments in the latter two. However, Congress won in Telangana, effectively ending the BRS's decade-long rule.

The BJP's large victories in Madhya Pradesh (163 seats), Rajasthan (115 seats), and Chhattisgarh (54 seats) contrasted with the Congress' gains in Telangana (64 seats), while the BRS and Congress secured 39 and 35 seats, respectively, in Chhattisgarh.

With ANI inputs