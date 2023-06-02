Allow law to take its due course, says Meenakshi Lekhi on wrestlers' protest

According to PTI, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi was in Agra to highlight the achievements of the Modi government in the past nine years

Pic/PTI

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday said the wrestlers' matter will be decided by court and that the law is same for everyone be it a man or a woman, reported PTI.

"The law of India is equal to everyone whether it is a daughter, son, husband or a wife. The court will decide what is wrong and what is right," she said when asked to comment on wrestlers' protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Sharma, who has been accused of committing several acts of sexual exploitation against women under training.

According to PTI, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi was in Agra to highlight the achievements of the Modi government in the past nine years.

Speaking on the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre, she said the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a massive change in the last nine years of his rule.

"Things are same. What has changed is the able leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who always thought of welfare of the poor, farmers, the deprived section and women," she said.

"Despite rumours spread by the people in Opposition about the COVID vaccines, the BJP government did a commendable work by providing vaccines to lakhs of people in record time and supplying two COVID-19 vaccines to the developed nations and other countries," she said.

Lekhi also lauded the Modi government work on the launch of Vande Bharat trains, construction of the house for poor people under PM Awas Yojana, construction of toilets and increasing the number of tap water connection in rural areas.

(With PTI inputs)