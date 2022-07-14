Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged in UP

Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: Lake levels highest in a decade
Updated on: 14 July,2022 05:14 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Zubair also seeks interim bail from SC in all six cases lodged in several districts of UP.

Supreme Court. File Photo


Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged against him in several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In his fresh plea, Zubair has also sought interim bail in all six cases.




The plea of Zubair has also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the UP government to probe the six cases.


