Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar made BJP national executive members

Updated on: 02 December,2022 03:59 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

It also appointed former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill its national spokesperson, the party said in a statement

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The BJP Friday appointed ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar as well as its former Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh as members of its national executive.


It also appointed former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill its national spokesperson, the party said in a statement.



Madan Kaushik, Vishnu Deo Sai, its former presidents of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh respectively, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, all three from Punjab, have been made special invitees to the national executive, it added.

