Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: All you need to know about this day

Born on 14 April 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers

Dr BR Ambedkar statue. File Pic

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 every year on account of the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. The world knows Dr BR Ambedkar as the man behind the making of the Constitution of India.

Here's all you need to know about the iconic figure and this day:

Who was Dr BR Ambedkar?

Born on 14 April 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956. He is also known as the father of the Indian constitution. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

He was born as the 14th and last child to Ramji Maloji Sakpal, in a Mahar (Dalit) family. Throughout his growing years, Dr Ambedkar had to deal with atrocities faced by the Dalits.

He was a graduate in Economics and Political Science. He entered the Baroda State Government with his first job. At the age of 22, he won a scholarship at Columbia University.

BR Ambedkar fought for Dalit rights throughout his life. In 1932, he was instrumental in signing the Poona Pact, which allowed the representation of Dalits in legislatures.

Significance of Ambedkar Jayanti:

Dr Ambedkar is known as the Father of the Indian constitution. He promoted the notion of equality in society. On this day, citizens pay tributes to Ambedkar, processions are carried out by his followers at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur.