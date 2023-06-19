Amid heat wave, 50 die in 3 days at UP hospital

Now-sacked chief medical superintendent claimed people were dying from severe heat, but officials now claim heat stroke claimed only two lives

Family members with their patient at a hospital, in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. Pics/PTI

On June 11, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed Uttar Pradesh has the “standard for development, security and good governance”. A week later, grim details have emerged from the Ballia district of UP, parts of which are reeling under severe heat. Fifty-four people admitted at the Ballia district hospital have died in just past three days, health officials said on Sunday.

While on Friday, now-sacked Ballia chief medical superintendent (CMS) DR Diwakar Singh attributed the fatalities to heat stroke, officials are now claiming deaths were caused by different reasons. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said on Sunday that Dr Singh was removed for giving an “irresponsible statement”.

“All the deceased were old and had some ailment. Because of the heat, those diseases aggravated and they were brought in serious condition to the hospital and died during treatment and tests. This was despite all arrangements for medicines and treatment,” the Indian Express quoted Singh as saying.

However, on Sunday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Jayant Kumar said only two people have died due to heat stroke in Ballia district until Sunday. On an average, seven to nine deaths are reported daily in the hospital, he claimed. “As per records of the district hospital, of the 54 deaths, 40 per cent of the patients had fever, while 60 per cent were suffering from other diseases. So far, only two people have died due to heat stroke in the district,” Kumar told PTI.

A team of the health department from Lucknow has reached the hospital to ascertain the cause of deaths. A massive rush is being reported at the district hospital and patients are unable to get stretchers and many attendants are carrying their patients to the emergency ward on their shoulders. The deputy CM has denied any shortage in the government hospitals.

