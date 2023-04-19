Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: 13 students injured as bus overturns in Ballia

Updated on: 19 April,2023 06:32 PM IST  |  Ballia
Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Mishra said the bus was carrying 35 students and was on its way to drop them

Thirteen students were injured on Wednesday when a school bus overturned in the Fefna area in Uttar Pradesh while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle rider, police said.


The accident took place around 1.30 pm in Agarsanda village, they said.



Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Mishra said the bus was carrying 35 students and was on its way to drop them.


Also Read: Maharashtra: 21 injured as bus collides with truck in Palghar

He said the accident occurred when a biker suddenly came in front of the bus and it swerved sharply to avoid hitting the two-wheeler.

Six students sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, police said, adding a probe was underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

