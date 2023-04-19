Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh was among those suspended. The remaining are a sub-inspector and three constables

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother: 5 cops suspended for negligence x 00:00

Five police personnel were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in connection with the killing of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, a senior officer said here on Wednesday.

Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh was among those suspended. The remaining are a sub-inspector and three constables.

Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night when police personnel were escorting them to a hospital in the Shahganj police station area in Prayagraj for a checkup.

Also Read: Atiq killing: Man held for sharing provocative content on social media

The brothers were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews.

The senior police officer said the five personnel were suspended after a special investigation team (SIT) charged them with negligence in discharging their duties.

Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma had constituted the three-member SIT headed by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Chandra to probe the killings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.