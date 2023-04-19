Breaking News
Mumbai: Monsoon likely to be late, water stock low
Kandivli playschool abuse: Bail rejected, teachers ‘absconding’
Western Railway restores heritage lawn of Mumbai Central station
Mumbai: Water supply to be back to 100 per cent from April 23
Mumbai: Couple held for entering airport with fake tickets
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Killing of Atiq Ahmad brother 5 cops suspended for negligence

Killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother: 5 cops suspended for negligence

Updated on: 19 April,2023 03:17 PM IST  |  Prayagraj
PTI |

Top

Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh was among those suspended. The remaining are a sub-inspector and three constables

Killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother: 5 cops suspended for negligence

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article
Killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother: 5 cops suspended for negligence
x
00:00

Five police personnel were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in connection with the killing of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, a senior officer said here on Wednesday.


Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh was among those suspended. The remaining are a sub-inspector and three constables.



Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night when police personnel were escorting them to a hospital in the Shahganj police station area in Prayagraj for a checkup.


Also Read: Atiq killing: Man held for sharing provocative content on social media

The brothers were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews.

The senior police officer said the five personnel were suspended after a special investigation team (SIT) charged them with negligence in discharging their duties.

Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma had constituted the three-member SIT headed by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Chandra to probe the killings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india India news uttar pradesh national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK