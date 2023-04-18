An FIR was filed at Izzatnagar police station on Monday night against the accused, Farooq (25), for trying to vitiate the atmosphere through provocative posts on social media, they said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Atiq killing: Man held for sharing provocative content on social media x 00:00

A man has been arrested here for allegedly sharing a provocative post on social media in connection with the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was filed at Izzatnagar police station on Monday night against the accused, Farooq (25), for trying to vitiate the atmosphere through provocative posts on social media, they said.

Subsequently, Farooq, a resident of Abdullapur Mafi village, was arrested under the IT Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Bareilly SP (City) Rahul Bhati said.

Also Read: Crude bomb hurled near residence of Atiq's lawyer: Police

Apart from Farooq, a few others from the district's Bhojipura area have also posted inflammatory content on social media and police are trying to identify them, the SP added.

Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men in the middle of a media interaction Saturday night in Prayagraj while police personnel were escorting them for a medical checkup.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.