Crude bomb hurled near residence of Atiq's lawyer: Police

Updated on: 18 April,2023 04:19 PM IST  |  Prayagraj
PTI |

No one was injured in the incident which occurred this afternoon in Katra locality here, they said

Crude bomb hurled near residence of Atiq's lawyer: Police

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Crude bomb hurled near residence of Atiq's lawyer: Police
A crude bomb was hurled in a bylane near the residence of one of the lawyers of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad on Tuesday, police said.


No one was injured in the incident which occurred this afternoon in Katra locality here, they said.



SHO of Kernalganj police station Ram Mohan Rai claimed Atiq Ahmad's lawyer Dayashankar Mishra was not the target and the incident was a fallout of personal enmity between two youths. However, the lawyer claimed that it was an attempt "to create fear and terror".


"A crude bomb was hurled due to personal enmity of two youths in Katra locality. It is a coincidence that the bomb was hurled near the house of one of the advocates of Atiq Ahmad, who resides in the locality," the SHO claimed.

Further action is being taken, the police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

