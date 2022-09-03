Amid political crisis, Jharkhand CM to seek trust vote on Monday

As per a letter sent to the MLAs by the Assembly secretariat, the Jharkhand CM has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority

File Photo

Amid suspense over the continuation of the Jharkhand Chief Minister as an MLA, Hemant Soren will seek a vote of trust during the special session of the Assembly on Monday, an official said.

As per a letter sent to the MLAs by the Assembly secretariat, the Jharkhand CM has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority.

Also Read:

Opposition BJP has also convened its legislature party's meeting on Sunday to chalk out its strategy in the House.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal