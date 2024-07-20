Amid row over Puja Khedkar, UPSC chairman Manoj Soni resigns citing 'personal reasons'

Reacting to the news of UPSC chairman Manoj Soni's resignation, the Congress said he was apparently "nudged out" due to the current UPSC controversy.

UPSC chairman Manoj Soni/ UPSC website

In an unexpected development, UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni has resigned, citing "personal reasons" nearly five years before the end of his tenure.

Sources at the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) informed ANI that Soni's resignation has not yet been accepted. His term was originally set to conclude in 2029.

"UPSC chairman Manoj Soni has put in his papers due to personal reasons. His resignation has not been accepted yet. It is a long procedure," ANI's sources at DOPT told the news agency.

Attempts to contact Manoj Soni were futile since he did not return calls or texts.

Soni joined the UPSC as a member in 2017 and was named chairman on May 16, 2023. His term was scheduled to conclude in 2029.

According to ANI's sources, Chairman Manoj Soni's decision to stand down has nothing to do with the latest incident involving UPSC aspirants accused of submitting bogus certificates to get employment.

According to reports, Soni resigned some time ago.

The UPSC has come under fire over claims against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who reportedly faked identification documents to gain entry into the civil service.

UPSC chairman Manoj Soni formerly served as Vice-Chancellor at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU) for two consecutive terms from August 1, 2009, to July 31, 2015, and at The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda from April 2005 to April 2008. At the time of his appointment, Dr. Soni was India's youngest Vice-Chancellor.

Dr Soni has also served on the boards of governors for various higher education and government organisations. He was a member of a quasi-judicial commission established by an Act of the Gujarat Legislature, which regulated the fee structure of unaided professional institutions in Gujarat.

Congress on UPSC chairman Manoj Soni's resignation: Nudged out given current controversy

Reacting to the news of UPSC chairman Manoj Soni's resignation, the Congress on Saturday said he was apparently "nudged out" given the current controversy involving the UPSC.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, also stated that the sanctity and autonomy of all constitutional bodies had suffered significantly since 2014 when Narendra Modi became prime minister.