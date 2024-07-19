Puja Khedkar row: UPSC registers case against probationer IAS; says she faked identity to seek job

Along with filing an FIR, the UPSC also issued a show cause notice to Khedkar cancelling her candidature and debarring her from future exams and selections

Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar. Pic/X

Controversial IAS probationer Puja Khedkar faces a dismissal from the elite civil services as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

has found that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father's & mother's name, her photograph/ signature, her email ID, mobile number and address.

UPSC has served the officer a show cause notice for cancellation of her candidature of the Civil Services Examination-2022/ debarment from future examinations/ selections, in accordance with the Rules of the Civil Services Examination-2022.

UPSC said in a statement on Friday that it has conducted a detailed and thorough investigation in the misdemeanour of Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022.

The UPSC further said it has initiated a series of actions against her, including Criminal Prosecution by filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the Police Authorities and has issued a Show Cause Notice (SCN) for cancellation of her candidature of the Civil Services Examination-2022/ debarment from future examinations/ selections, in accordance with the Rules of the Civil Services Examination-2022.

"It is categorically stated that in fulfilling its Constitutional obligations, the UPSC stringently adheres to its Constitutional mandate, and conducts all its processes, including all examinations, with the highest possible order of due diligence without any compromise. The UPSC has ensured the sanctity and integrity of all its examination processes with the utmost fairness and strict observance of Rules," the commission added.

It said that the commission has deservedly earned the trust and credibility of a very high order from the public, especially the candidates. The Commission is unequivocally committed to ensure that such high order of trust and credibility remains intact and uncompromised.

Early this week, Khedkar was recalled by the civil services training academy. Her district training in Washim stalled midway and she was asked to report to the Mussoorie institute by July 23.