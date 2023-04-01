Amit Shah appeals to Northeast militants to join mainstream

Addressing a rally in Aizawl after virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 11 projects worth Rs 2,414 crore, he asserted that the establishment of peace in Mizoram is an example of the victory of Indian democracy

Amit Shah, Home Minister of India. File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the remaining active militants of the Northeast to join the mainstream.

Addressing a rally in Aizawl after virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 11 projects worth Rs 2,414 crore, he asserted that the establishment of peace in Mizoram is an example of the victory of Indian democracy.

"I appeal to the few remaining active militant organisations in the Northeast to return to the mainstream, become a part of the democratic process and contribute to the development of the region and the country as a whole," he said.

"Peace has been established in Mizoram, which had faced insurgency. This is an unprecedented example of the victory of India's democracy," he said.

Shah also inaugurated the new Assam Rifles battalion headquarters complex in the state.

