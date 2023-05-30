Amit Shah arrives, on Day 26

Day after fresh violence was reported in Manipur and five more people died, Union home minister visits to plan steps to restore normalcy in the state

Smoke billows after a fire that broke out amid clashes between alleged armed groups and security forces, in Manipur, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Imphal, Manipur, late Monday night on a four-day visit, sources said. He will hold several rounds of security meetings to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy, they added.

This is Shah’s first visit to the state since the clashes erupted on May 3. He will be in the state from May 29 to June 1. The visit comes a day after a sudden spurt in firing upon civilians and firing between alleged militants and security forces. Five people have died so far, officials said.

At least 25 miscreants with arms, ammunition and grenades have been rounded up by the Army and paramilitary forces across Manipur, officials said on Monday.

Shah is also expected to meet representatives from the civil society and various groups of the Meitei and the Kuki communities. Union minister Nisith Pramanik, who was onboard the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat on its inaugural run, said, “The situation is returning to normal. The Centre supports all states and it is also supporting Manipur.” When asked about Shah’s visit, he said it is a step towards normalisation of the situation.

The clashes, which were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, leading to a series of smaller agitations, have claimed more than 75 lives in Manipur.

3 May

Day the violence erupted in Manipur

