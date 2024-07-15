Breaking News
Konkan Railway restored
Rain boosts Mumbai’s water reserves, more showers ahead!
Thane road ‘disappears’ weeks after being repaired
Mumbai: IMA resists move to standardise hospital rates
Pune Police can’t find Puja Khedkar’s parents booked in Arms Act case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Amit Shah checks in on floods assures central help

Amit Shah checks in on floods, assures central help

Updated on: 16 July,2024 09:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

In his talks with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the telephone, Shah enquired about the flood situation in the state. Sarma briefed Shah about the prevailing situation and steps taken so far, sources said

Amit Shah checks in on floods, assures central help

An aerial view of a flood-affected area, in Dibrugarh district. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Amit Shah checks in on floods, assures central help
x
00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to chief ministers of Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to take stock of the situation there due to floods and heavy rain and assured them of all central help, sources said.


In his talks with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the telephone, Shah enquired about the flood situation in the state. Sarma briefed Shah about the prevailing situation and steps taken so far, sources said.


In his calls to Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Bhupendra Patel, the Union home minister took stock of the situation in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat due to rising water levels in rivers following heavy rain.


Shah assured the three chief ministers of all possible assistance from the Central government to tide over the situation, sources said. So far 109 people lost their lives in Assam in floods and rain-related incidents. More than 5,97,600 people were affected by floods in Assam.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amit shah news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK