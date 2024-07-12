Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the day would be a reminder of the significant sacrifices endured by those who faced the hardships of the 1975 Emergency, highlighting their immense contributions

Amit Shah. File Pic

Listen to this article June 25 to be observed as "Samvidhan Hatya Divas" in remembrance of 1975 Emergency, declares Centre x 00:00

June 25 will be remembered annually as "Constitution Murder Day" or "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" in remembrance of the Emergency declared by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975, announced the Government of India on Friday.

According t the PTI report, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the day would be a reminder of the significant sacrifices endured by those who faced the hardships of the 1975 Emergency, highlighting their immense contributions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On 25 June 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, showing her dictatorial mindset, strangled the soul of Indian democracy by imposing an emergency in the country. Lakhs of people were jailed without any reason and the voice of the media was suppressed. The Government of India has decided to celebrate 25 June every year as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'," Shah wrote in a post on X.

On June 25, 1975, the then PM Indira Gandhi, in a brazen display of a dictatorial mindset, strangled the soul of our democracy by imposing the Emergency on the nation. Lakhs of people were thrown behind bars for no fault of their own, and the voice of the media was silenced.



The… pic.twitter.com/9sEfPGjG2S — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 12, 2024

"The decision made by the government led by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji is intended to honour the spirit of millions who struggled to revive democracy despite facing inexplicable persecution at the hands of an oppressive government. The observance of 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will help keep the eternal flame of individual freedom and the defence of our democracy alive in every Indian, thus preventing dictatorial forces like the Congress from repeating those horrors," the Home Minister added.

PM Modi in a post on X said that the day will remind the countrymen of the conditions the country had to go through after the Constitution was crushed.

25 जून को #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas देशवासियों को याद दिलाएगा कि संविधान के कुचले जाने के बाद देश को कैसे-कैसे हालात से गुजरना पड़ा था। यह दिन उन सभी लोगों को नमन करने का भी है, जिन्होंने आपातकाल की घोर पीड़ा झेली। देश कांग्रेस के इस दमनकारी कदम को भारतीय इतिहास के काले अध्याय के रूप… https://t.co/mzQFdQOxZW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2024

Earlier on June 26, the Lok Sabha adopted a resolution that condemned the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out the resolution condemning the act and said that June 25, 1975, will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India.

Birla said, "This House strongly condemns the decision to impose emergency in the country in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who strongly opposed the emergency, fought an unprecedented struggle and took the responsibility of protecting the democracy of India."

He added, "The day of June 25, 1975, will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India."