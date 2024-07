BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and AAP leader Sandeep Pathak held separate conferences where the former alleged that people of Delhi are waiting for CM Kejriwal to resign while the latter asserted that the ED has accused Kejriwal or AAP without evidence

Arvind kejriwal. File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi Excise Policy Scam: BJP demands Kejriwal resign on moral ground, AAP retorts x 00:00

The BJP claimed the entire country is waiting for Arvind Kejriwal to resign on moral grounds for being jailed in the excise policy scam, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the AAP said its national convener has been made an accused by the ED only to keep him in jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a press conference, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that the entire Aam Aadmi Party was steep in corruption.

"All evidence points against Arvind Kejriwal, who advocated for resignation even on minor accusations but has remained in his CM post throughout the case and even after his arrest. After being named as 'Accused No. 37' in the ED charge sheet, people in Delhi are waiting for him to resign on moral grounds. However, when an entire party is implicated in a scam, it raises significant questions about the party's future," he said.

Taking a jibe at the party, Tiwari said that Delhi is either suffering from water scarcity or excessive flooding under the AAP government in the national capital. He further added that the party has no power to stay in power.

"The entire party being accused in the scam is accused no. 38 in the ED charge sheet, which means they have no right to remain in government. If Arvind Kejriwal continues to lead the government through letters, he owes it to the Delhi public to clarify what they can expect from his administration," he said.

Kejriwal "directly used" part of the alleged Rs 100 crore generated from the "kickbacks" of the Delhi excise policy "scam" by staying in a luxury hotel in Goa, the ED has claimed in its charge sheet filed against the AAP supremo.

As per the PTI report, the probe agency also said the GoM (Group of Ministers) constituted by his government in this context was a "sham".

AAP National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak, addressing a press conference, asserted that the ED did not have any evidence against Kejriwal or AAP and the move is aimed at keeping the Delhi Chief Minister in jail.

As per the PTI report, Pathak said that the ED has just filed the seventh supplementary charge sheet in the "so-called" liquor scam "hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party."

"After conducting raids at thousands of places in two years of investigation, after drawing the attention of the whole country, the country got another charge sheet. I think that on June 20, the PMLA Special Court has given its order very clearly on all the issues highlighted in the charge sheet. The order of June 20 was passed keeping in mind all the investigations and evidence of the ED in the last two years," he said, reported PTI.

"In PMLA it is said that unless the proceeds of the crime, that is, it is established where the money came from and where it was spent, a case cannot be made," said Pathak.

"There is no evidence on this. If you read the court order, it is very clearly written in its para 24 that the ED has failed to clarify as to how is required for tracing out the complete money trail, which means ED failed to establish where the entire money came from and where it went. It is also written in it that since ED is unable to find where the money is, ED wants to keep him in jail until they trace the money," he added.