CM faces fresh legal hurdle as ED challenges bail order

Arvind Kejriwal

Listen to this article Delhi High Court halts Arvind Kejriwal’s bail! x 00:00

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim stay on the trial court’s order giving bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case. The HC also issued notice to Kejriwal seeking his response on ED’s plea challenging the trial court’s June 20 order by which he was granted bail.

“Till the pronouncement of this order, the operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed,” a vacation bench said. The court said it was reserving the order for 2-3 days as it wanted to go through the entire records. Earlier in the day, the division bench said the trial court order shall not be given effect to till the high court hears the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

ED acting as if CM is most wanted terrorist: Sunita

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal lashed out at the ED for challenging her husband’s bail order in the high court, accusing it of acting as if the AAP national convener was the “most wanted terrorist in India”. Speaking in south Delhi’s Bhogal where Delhi Water Minister Atishi began an indefinite hunger strike to press on her demand for getting more water from Haryana, Sunita Kejriwal said dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits.

Bail to Kejriwal exposed BJP’s conspiracy: Sanjay

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a mockery of the justice system after the Delhi High Court put on hold a trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. Singh said the trial court’s bail to the Delhi chief minister “exposed” the conspiracy of the BJP and the party should apologise to the Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever