Arvind Kejriwal named in Delhi excise policy scam

Gupta also accused the BJP of wanting to finish off AAP, which governs Punjab and Delhi, at any cost

The BJP-led Centre is hatching a “big conspiracy” against AAP, its national secretary Pankaj Gupta alleged on Tuesday over a supplementary ED charge sheet naming the party in the alleged excise policy scam.

Gupta also accused the BJP of wanting to finish off AAP, which governs Punjab and Delhi, at any cost. A city court on Tuesday took cognisance of the seventh supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy “scam”.

The federal probe agency has named Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP in the supplementary charge sheet. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja took cognisance of the charge sheet and issued a summons to Kejriwal for July 12.

The anti-money laundering agency arrested 55-year-old Kejriwal, also the national convenor of AAP, from his official residence in Delhi on March 21. It has alleged that Kejriwal was the “kingpin and key conspirator” of the excise “scam” and was “vicariously responsible” for it. Gupta claimed the ED failed to recover any “corruption money” in the case.

