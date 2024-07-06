Delhi excise policy case: CM arrested by ED on false witness statement, says Sunita Kejriwal

She said Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED based on the statement of TDP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR)

Sunita Kejriwal. File Pic

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the ED arrested him in the excise policy case based on a false statement by a witness saying that he was made the victim of a "deep political conspiracy."

In a video message posted on the the party official 'X' handle, she said Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED based on the statement of TDP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR). The Telugu Desam Party is a constituent of the ruling NDA.

Sunita Kejriwal also urged people to support the Delhi chief minister, saying he is an honest, educated and patriotic man. She added that if the public does not support him, no educated person would want to join politics given the treatment meted out to the AAP leader.

She claimed that MSR changed his statement to the ED about his meeting with the Delhi chief minister after his son Raghava Magunta Reddy was arrested and bail was denied.

Delhi excise policy case: HC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest today

The Delhi High Court is set to hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appeal today, contesting his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy case.

On July 1, CM Kejriwal's request for two more video conferencing (VC) talks with his lawyers from Tihar Jail was denied by the Rouse Avenue court, reported ANI.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja denied the application, finding that the circumstances stated did not justify giving extra-legal meetings beyond what had already been resolved. The court observed that Kejriwal, who has been arrested by CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, had submitted a similar application, which was denied on April 10, 2024.

Kejriwal's lawyer contended that with over 30 active litigations worldwide, the CM wanted additional VC meetings to examine his cases and ensure a fair trial.

The court also heard statements from the CBI, which claimed that during Kejriwal's police custody remand, he gave evasive and conflicting answers when asked about the increase in profit margins for wholesalers under Delhi's 2021-22 Excise Policy.

Following these findings, the CBI stated that further custodial interrogation of Kejriwal was unnecessary at this time.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor, was arrested by the CBI on June 26 after a vacation Judge allowed the agency to interrogate him in court before his detention in the Delhi excise policy case. The court instructed the CBI to produce the evidence that supported his arrest.

The Delhi High Court will now hear Kejriwal's case contesting the validity of his incarceration in the continuing inquiry into the Delhi excise policy case.