Breaking News
Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations, says Ajit Pawar
CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi excise policy case CM arrested by ED on false witness statement says Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: CM arrested by ED on false witness statement, says Sunita Kejriwal

Updated on: 06 July,2024 04:11 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

She said Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED based on the statement of TDP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR)

Delhi excise policy case: CM arrested by ED on false witness statement, says Sunita Kejriwal

Sunita Kejriwal. File Pic

Listen to this article
Delhi excise policy case: CM arrested by ED on false witness statement, says Sunita Kejriwal
x
00:00

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the ED arrested him in the excise policy case based on a false statement by a witness saying that he was made the victim of a "deep political conspiracy."


In a video message posted on the the party official 'X' handle, she said Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED based on the statement of TDP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR). The Telugu Desam Party is a constituent of the ruling NDA.


Sunita Kejriwal also urged people to support the Delhi chief minister, saying he is an honest, educated and patriotic man. She added that if the public does not support him, no educated person would want to join politics given the treatment meted out to the AAP leader.


She claimed that MSR changed his statement to the ED about his meeting with the Delhi chief minister after his son Raghava Magunta Reddy was arrested and bail was denied.  

Delhi excise policy case: HC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest today

The Delhi High Court is set to hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appeal today, contesting his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy case. 

On July 1, CM Kejriwal's request for two more video conferencing (VC) talks with his lawyers from Tihar Jail was denied by the Rouse Avenue court, reported ANI. 

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja denied the application, finding that the circumstances stated did not justify giving extra-legal meetings beyond what had already been resolved. The court observed that Kejriwal, who has been arrested by CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, had submitted a similar application, which was denied on April 10, 2024.

Kejriwal's lawyer contended that with over 30 active litigations worldwide, the CM wanted additional VC meetings to examine his cases and ensure a fair trial.

The court also heard statements from the CBI, which claimed that during Kejriwal's police custody remand, he gave evasive and conflicting answers when asked about the increase in profit margins for wholesalers under Delhi's 2021-22 Excise Policy.

Following these findings, the CBI stated that further custodial interrogation of Kejriwal was unnecessary at this time.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor, was arrested by the CBI on June 26 after a vacation Judge allowed the agency to interrogate him in court before his detention in the Delhi excise policy case. The court instructed the CBI to produce the evidence that supported his arrest.

The Delhi High Court will now hear Kejriwal's case contesting the validity of his incarceration in the continuing inquiry into the Delhi excise policy case.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Enforcement Directorate arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party telugu desam party delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK