Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and asked it to file its reply within seven days

Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal was brought to a court by CBI officials on Saturday. Pic/ PTI

Listen to this article Delhi excise policy case: Delhi HC asks CBI to reply to Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest x 00:00

The Delhi High Court asked the CBI to respond to a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a corruption case related to the excise policy 'scam' on Tuesday, reported PTI.

As per the report, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and asked it to file its reply within seven days.

The high court said Kejriwal's counsel may file rejoinder, if any, within two days thereafter. It listed the matter for arguments on July 17.

Additionally, the AAP national convener has also challenged the trial court's June 26 and June 29 orders by which he was remanded to three-day CBI custody and judicial custody till July 12 respectively.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he was in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Delhi excise policy case: HC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest today

The Delhi High Court is set to hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appeal today, contesting his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy case.

On July 1, CM Kejriwal's request for two more video conferencing (VC) talks with his lawyers from Tihar Jail was denied by the Rouse Avenue court, reported ANI.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja denied the application, finding that the circumstances stated did not justify giving extra-legal meetings beyond what had already been resolved. The court observed that Kejriwal, who has been arrested by CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, had submitted a similar application, which was denied on April 10, 2024.

Kejriwal's lawyer contended that with over 30 active litigations worldwide, the CM wanted additional VC meetings to examine his cases and ensure a fair trial.

The court also heard statements from the CBI, which claimed that during Kejriwal's police custody remand, he gave evasive and conflicting answers when asked about the increase in profit margins for wholesalers under Delhi's 2021-22 Excise Policy.

Following these findings, the CBI stated that further custodial interrogation of Kejriwal was unnecessary at this time.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor, was arrested by the CBI on June 26 after a vacation Judge allowed the agency to interrogate him in court before his detention in the Delhi excise policy case. The court instructed the CBI to produce the evidence that supported his arrest.

The Delhi High Court will now hear Kejriwal's case contesting the validity of his incarceration in the continuing inquiry into the Delhi excise policy case.