Special Judge Kaveri Baweja was told by Sisodia's counsels that the Supreme Court had been informed earlier by the agency that the probe regarding all accused would be completed by July 3

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal being produced before a court. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Delhi Excise Policy Case: Kejriwal's role being probed, says CBI to Delhi court x 00:00

The CBI on Saturday informed a Delhi court that only the probe regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy 'scam' was pending.

The court which extended till July 15 the judicial custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was informed by the central agency that the investigation regarding other accused was complete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja was told by Sisodia's counsels that the Supreme Court had been informed earlier by the agency that the probe regarding all accused would be completed by July 3.

To this, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said new facts had emerged after June and that they would update the apex court.

Special Public Prosecutor D P Singh told the court that "the role of all the accused in the case has been investigated and only the role of Kejriwal is being probed." The court also allowed Sisodia to release funds for development work in his Patparganj assembly constituency.

It, meanwhile, deferred to July the aspect of taking cognisance of the third supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against BRS leader K Kavitha after noting some incorrect paginations.

Advocates Nitesh Rana and P Mohith Rao appeared for Kavitha.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever