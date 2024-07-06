Breaking News
KEM staffers make paper plates out of patient reports; notice issued
Mumbai: Construction worker injured in cylinder blast after fire in shanty
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Thane: Man booked for setting ablaze live-in partner; woman severely injured
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Excise Policy Case Kejriwals role being probed says CBI to Delhi court

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Kejriwal's role being probed, says CBI to Delhi court

Updated on: 06 July,2024 10:39 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja was told by Sisodia's counsels that the Supreme Court had been informed earlier by the agency that the probe regarding all accused would be completed by July 3

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Kejriwal's role being probed, says CBI to Delhi court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal being produced before a court. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Delhi Excise Policy Case: Kejriwal's role being probed, says CBI to Delhi court
x
00:00

The CBI on Saturday informed a Delhi court that only the probe regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy 'scam' was pending.


The court which extended till July 15 the judicial custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was informed by the central agency that the investigation regarding other accused was complete.


Special Judge Kaveri Baweja was told by Sisodia's counsels that the Supreme Court had been informed earlier by the agency that the probe regarding all accused would be completed by July 3.


To this, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said new facts had emerged after June and that they would update the apex court.

Special Public Prosecutor D P Singh told the court that "the role of all the accused in the case has been investigated and only the role of Kejriwal is being probed." The court also allowed Sisodia to release funds for development work in his Patparganj assembly constituency.

It, meanwhile, deferred to July the aspect of taking cognisance of the third supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against BRS leader K Kavitha after noting some incorrect paginations.

Advocates Nitesh Rana and P Mohith Rao appeared for Kavitha.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI Agency News Latest News arvind kejriwal CBI supreme court

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK