Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government aims to eradicate Naxalism from India by March 2026 while criticizing the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand for allegedly fueling the insurgency.

File Pic

Listen to this article Amit Shah declares Naxalism will be eradicated by March 2026 x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Amit Shah pledges to eradicate Naxalism from India by March 2026. He criticizes the Hemant Soren-led government for allegedly supporting Naxalism. Shah predicts the NDA will win at least 52 of 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government aims to eradicate Naxalism from India by March 2026. He made these remarks while attacking the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) coalition, accusing it of "fuelling Naxalism" for its own political gain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a rally in Simaria, located in Chatra district, Shah expressed his confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the next government in Jharkhand, predicting that they would secure at least 52 of the 81 assembly seats. He based this assertion on recent electoral trends from the Lok Sabha elections, during which he noted that the NDA received 47 per cent of the votes in Jharkhand.

Shah remarked, "It is time to oust the anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, anti-poor, and anti-youth Hemant government from Jharkhand, which is fuelling Naxalism for petty political gains." He elaborated on the achievements of the NDA government, claiming that they had effectively tackled the Naxal issue in Jharkhand over the past five years. "Now, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we will wipe out Naxalism from India by March 2026," he asserted.

The Home Minister accused the Soren government of misappropriating funds that were intended for the poor and tribal communities. He warned that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power, they would ensure that corrupt leaders in Jharkhand were held accountable and put behind bars.

Shah further highlighted the electoral support for the NDA, stating that the people of Jharkhand had shown their confidence in the alliance by granting them nine out of the 14 parliamentary seats during the recent elections. With approximately 80 lakh votes cast in favour of the NDA, he expressed optimism about the upcoming assembly elections.

The elections for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the counting of votes set for November 23. As the political landscape in Jharkhand continues to evolve, the BJP aims to regain control and address the persistent challenges posed by Naxalism in the region.

(With inputs from PTI)