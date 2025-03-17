He said 82 per cent of clauses of the Bodo accord has been implemented and the remaining will be done in the next two years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)Chief Pramod Boro (in black jacket). PIC/PTI

Listen to this article Amit Shah hails Bodo peace accord, says 82 per cent clauses fulfilled x 00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Congress made fun when the BJP-led government signed the Bodo accord, but it brought peace and development in the region. Addressing the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Assam’s Kokrajhar, Shah said the Centre gave R1,500 crore for the development of Bodoland, which has a population of 35 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said 82 per cent of clauses of the Bodo accord has been implemented and the remaining will be done in the next two years. Amit Shah also exhorted the Bodo youths to start preparing for the 2036 Olympics, which is proposed to be held in Ahmedabad. Bodo youths now carry the tricolour in their hands instead of guns and this has been possible due to the signing of the peace accord in January 2020, Shah said.

“This has been possible due to the role of the ABSU, a signatory of the accord, in bringing peace to the region,” he said. “The Congress may have laughed at us that there will be no peace in BTR but 82 per cent clauses of the Bodo Accord have been implemented with 100 per cent to be completed in the next two years”, he said.

The NDFB, also a signatory to the peace accord, have given up arms and both the central and state governments have taken several initiatives to rehabilitate them, he added. He said that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state are committed to translating the dreams of ‘Bodofa’, who was born in Dotma, into reality.

What is the Bodo peace accord?

The Tripartite Bodo Accord is a peace treaty signed on 27th January 2020, between the Assam government, Central government, and the National Democratic Front of Bodoland. The objective was to stop separatist demands from the Bodo-Kachari community and bring peace. The first Bodo Accord signed in 1993 led to the formation of the Bodoland Autonomous Council.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever